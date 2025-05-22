Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Defence ties up with Rheinmetall to supply ammunition, explosives

Reliance Defence and Rheinmetall AG will jointly produce explosives and propellants at a new greenfield facility in Maharashtra as part of a broader defence collaboration

According to a statement issued by Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Defence and Rheinmetall plan to engage in joint marketing activities for selected products and intend to expand their cooperation based on future opportunities.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Reliance Defence, a company promoted by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, has entered into a partnership with Germany's Rheinmetall AG to produce ammunition in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
 
As part of the agreement, Reliance Defence will supply explosives and propellants for medium and large-calibre ammunition to Rheinmetall. This marks the third such collaboration for Reliance Defence, following its earlier alliances with Dassault Aviation and the Thales Group of France.
 
According to a statement issued by Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Defence and Rheinmetall plan to engage in joint marketing activities for selected products and intend to expand their cooperation based on future opportunities.
 
 
To support this collaboration, Reliance Defence will establish a greenfield manufacturing facility in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The facility, known as Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City, will be one of the largest in South Asia. It is expected to have an annual capacity to produce up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tonnes of explosives, and 2,000 tonnes of propellants.
 
Anil D Ambani, founder and chairman of Reliance Group, said: “This strategic partnership brings cutting-edge capabilities to India, marking a transformational moment for the country’s private defence manufacturing sector. Guided by the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our objective is clear — to position Reliance Defence among the top three defence exporters, enabling India to not only meet its domestic defence needs, but also emerge as a key player in the global defence supply chain. This project marks a major step in the Reliance Group’s long-term strategy to invest in the fast-growing defence manufacturing sector.” 

Armin Papperger, chief executive officer (CEO) of Rheinmetall AG, added: “This strategic partnership of Rheinmetall with Reliance Defence, led by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”
 
Rheinmetall AG, one of the world's largest defence conglomerates, has a market capitalisation of over ₹7 trillion. The company concluded calendar year 2024 with annual revenue of €9.8 billion, with operations spanning 171 global locations.
 
Earlier, Reliance Defence had announced plans to establish an integrated project for the manufacturing of explosives, ammunition, and small arms at the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC).
 
The DADC, being developed in the Watad Industrial Area in Ratnagiri, will be the largest greenfield defence project ever undertaken by a private company in India, according to Reliance Infrastructure. 
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

