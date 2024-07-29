President Murmu to embark on 6-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste

She will visit the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta.

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste beginning August 5, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. Murmu's first destination will be Fiji where she will hold meetings with President Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This will be the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji," the MEA said on Murmu's August 5 to 6 trip to the island nation. It said she is scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora in the country.

"The visit reflects India's continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji," the MEA said.

"On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand on August 7 to 9 at the invitation of Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand," it said.

During the State visit, she will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

President Murmu will address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit will provide further impetus to India-New Zealand bilateral relations," it said.

She will visit the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta.

"During the visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with President Horta," the MEA said.

"In addition, President Murmu will interact with members of the Indian community. This will be the first ever Head of State visit from India to Timor-Leste," it said.

The MEA said the State visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to its relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi's strong focus on the Act East Policy.

The Act East Policy was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 10 years ago at the ninth East Asia Summit in 2014.