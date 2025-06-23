Monday, June 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin meets Iranian Foreign Minister in Moscow, condemns US strikes

Putin meets Iranian Foreign Minister in Moscow, condemns US strikes

Putin met Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow, denounced US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites as unjustified, and reaffirmed Russia's diplomatic and nuclear cooperation with Tehran

Vladimir Putin, Abbas Araqchi

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Image: Reuters

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Kremlin on Monday, a day after the United States conducted airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites. During the meeting, Putin described the US military action as “unjustified” and reiterated Moscow’s support for Tehran.
 
“This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran; it has no basis or justification,” Putin said. “For our part, we are making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people.”
 
He stressed the longstanding bilateral relationship between Russia and Iran and called for continued dialogue. “I am very glad that you (Araghchi) are in Moscow today. This will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today's situation,” Putin added. 
 

Iran thanks Russia, decries US and Israeli aggression

Araghchi thanked Russia for standing by Iran and for its condemnation of the actions by the United States and Israel. “These aggressive actions by Israel and the US are completely illegitimate and violate international rules and international norms. We are defending our sovereignty and country, and our defence is legitimate,” he said.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin calls Israel a 'Russian-speaking country', explains stance on Iran

Russia-Iran, Russia Iran flag

Iran dials ally Russia after US joins Israel in strikes on nuclear sites

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin has no plans to talk to Trump after US strikes on Iran: Kremlin

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia has shared peace proposals with Israel, Iran: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin

 
He also delivered greetings from Iran’s supreme leader and president and praised Russia’s continued role in Iran’s peaceful nuclear development. “In the sphere of Iran's nuclear programme, Russia has always been a partner for us. It built the Bushehr nuclear power plant,” Araghchi noted. 

Strikes on nuclear facilities escalate regional tensions

The recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly ordered by US President Donald Trump, have further heightened tensions in West Asia. The targeted attacks have drawn international concern, including from Moscow, which had warned beforehand that military action could destabilise the region.
 
When asked what support Russia might extend to Iran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would depend on Tehran’s needs. He noted that Moscow’s offer to mediate was, in itself, a form of support.
 
Peskov also expressed alarm over the broader implications of the strikes. “An increase in the number of participants in this conflict is happening – or rather, has happened. A new spiral of escalation of tension in the region,” he said. “And, of course, we condemn this and express regret in this regard, deep regret.” 
 
He further added that President Trump had not given President Putin a detailed advance warning regarding the planned airstrikes.

More From This Section

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Indian Army places order of 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions from SDAL

Strait of Hormuz

Iran to block Strait of Hormuz: What it means for India and oil trade

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

Operation Sindhu: India to operate 3 more evacuation flights from Iran

Tourists

US urges citizens to exercise 'increased caution' while travelling to India

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India pursuing FTAs with mature, rule-bound markets: S Jaishankar

Topics : Vladimir Putin Moscow US air strikes Defence news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon