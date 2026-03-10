Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath unveils vision document, roadmap for future-ready military

Rajnath unveils vision document, roadmap for future-ready military

'Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military' envisages transformation of the military into an integrated, multi-domain and agile force capable of deterring adversaries

Rajnath Singh

The release of the document came eight months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An ambitious vision document broadly outlining a series of strategic reforms, capability enhancements and organisational changes required to bolster the Indian military was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

The release of the document came eight months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan. Following the May 7 to 10 conflict, all three forces were asked to work on the lessons learnt from it.

The 'Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military' envisages the transformation of the military into an integrated, multi-domain and agile force capable of deterring adversaries and effectively responding to any conflict.

 

A central pillar of the vision is the emphasis on jointness and synergy among the services, promoting greater coordination in planning, operations and capability development, according to the defence ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, left, speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Iran sought nod to dock 3 warships at Indian ports: EAM Jaishankar

arms guns army weapons

India emerges as world's second largest arms importer: SIPRI

Brahmos

Indonesia signs agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles: Report

India china

India, China should see each other as partners: Chinese foreign minister

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth

AI, cyber, space tech reshaping future battlefields: Southern Command chief

Topics : Rajnath Singh Indian military Indian Army Indian Defence Indian Defence forces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs