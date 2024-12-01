Business Standard
Indian Navy holds rehearsal at Puri beach ahead of Navy Day on Dec 4

Demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy's strength and versatility, offering spectators a rare glimpse into the operational capabilities of India's maritime force

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy

The event will also provide an insight into the complex skills and rigorous training required to safeguard India's maritime interests | File Photo PIB

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

The Indian Navy held a rehearsal at Puri Beach ahead of the Navy Day celebration on December 4.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Agarwal on Saturday said that preparations and rehearsals are being done for the Navy Day celebration.

"All arrangements have been made for the event...I appeal to all the people of the state to support the administration and police teams," Puri SP told ANI.

On Saturday, the Indian Navy is set to conduct an 'Operational Demonstration' off the coast of Puri in Odisha as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

According to Indian Navy release, "In an exciting celebration of Navy Day 2024, the Indian Navy will perform a spectacular Operational Demonstration off the coast of Puri, Odisha, showcasing the strength and versatility of its naval fleet. This event is not only a tribute to India's rich maritime heritage but also an opportunity for the general public to witness first-hand the world of naval operations, a realm often hidden from public view."

 

The demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy's strength and versatility, offering spectators a rare glimpse into the operational capabilities of India's maritime force.

Highlights will include coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, and dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft.

The event will also provide an insight into the complex skills and rigorous training required to safeguard India's maritime interests.

During the event, Indian-built ships such as Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, Kamorta-class ships, Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), as well as HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) will be on display.

The event is also a tribute to Odisha's maritime legacy. Odisha, historically renowned for its ancient sea trade routes, was a hub of maritime activities and is celebrated annually during Bali Jatra (Bali Yatra) in Cuttack.

This event off Puri is a fitting tribute to Odisha's maritime legacy. Known for its ancient sea trade routes, Odisha's connection to the ocean runs deep, with historic voyages by the Sadhabas (Odia mariners) to Southeast Asia, which to this day is commemorated annually as Bali Jatra in the historic city of Cuttack. This ancient heritage will be rejuvenated as modern Indian naval warships manoeuvre off the coastline, symbolising a continuum of maritime traditions from ancient times to today," it stated.

Celebrated on December 4th annually, Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically its triumph in 'Operation Trident'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

