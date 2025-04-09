Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia invites PM Modi to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9

Russia invites PM Modi to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade

Narendra Modi, modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years | (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.

Moscow is expecting the Indian Prime Minister at the May 9 parade. The invitation has already been sent, and the visit is being worked out, Russian news agency Tass quoted Rudenko as saying.

"It's being worked out, it should be this year. He has an invitation," Rudenko said on Tuesday.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade.

In January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany. The commanders-in-chief on May 9 signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany which ended the war.

 

Also Read

Trump tariffs

LIVE news updates: Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on Indian goods come into force

Jalandhar blast

Highlights: Pakistan's ISI behind blast at Punjab BJP leader's residence, says police

PremiumModi, Narendra Modi, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Balancing acts: PM Narendra Modi's visit strengthens Sri Lankan ties

Modi, Narendra Modi

New Waqf law a solid step by our govt towards social justice: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Dubai Crown Prince's India visit paves way for stronger bilateral ties: PM

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. He had visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

During the last visit, Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India.

Putin has already accepted Modi's invitation to visit India.

However, the dates of Purin's visit have not been revealed yet.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India clears ₹63,000 cr deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India aims to negotiate US trade deal by fall: Jaishankar on Trump tariffs

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

India ends trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh's third-country exports

Jeffrey Sachs

India too big to be used by US against China, says economist Jeffrey Sachs

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi reviews preparedness of Vajra, Dagger Divisions

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin India-Russia ties Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon