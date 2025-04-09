Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
India ends trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh's third-country exports

India ends trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh's third-country exports

The facility had enabled smooth trade flows for Bangladesh's exports to countries like Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. It was provided by India to Bangladesh in June 2020

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

The government has terminated the trans-shipment facility that allowed export cargo from Bangladesh to third countries using Indian land customs stations en route to ports and airports, according to a government circular.

Indian exporters, mainly from the apparel sector, had earlier urged the government to withdraw this facility to the neighbouring country.

The facility had enabled smooth trade flows for Bangladesh's exports to countries like Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. It was provided by India to Bangladesh in June 2020.

"It has been decided to rescind... circular...dated June 29, 2020, as amended with immediate effect. Cargo already entered into India may be allowed to exit the Indian territory as per the procedure given in that circular," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' circular, dated April 8, said.

 

The announcement came at a time when the US has imposed sweeping tariffs against a number of countries, including India and Bangladesh.

The earlier circular had allowed transshipment of export cargo from Bangladesh to third countries using Indian Land Customs Stations (LCSs) en route to Indian ports and airports.

According to trade experts, the decision will help many of the Indian exporting sectors like apparel, footwear, and gems and jewellery.

Bangladesh is a big competitor of India in the textile sector.

"Now we will have more air capacity for our cargo. In the past, exporters have complained about lesser space due to the transhipment facility given to Bangladesh," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said.

The apparel exporters' body AEPC has earlier urged the government to suspend this order, which allows the trans-shipment of Bangladesh export cargo to third countries through the Delhi Air Cargo complex.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri had stated that almost 20-30 loaded trucks arrive in Delhi every day, which slows down the smooth movement of cargo, and airlines are taking undue advantage of this.

This leads to an excessive increase in air freight rates, delay in handling and processing of export cargo, and severe congestion at the Cargo Terminal at the IGI Airport, Delhi, resulting in exports of Indian apparel exports through the Delhi air cargo complex becoming uncompetitive.

Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said that the withdrawal of this facility is expected to disrupt Bangladesh's export and import logistics, which depend on Indian infrastructure for third-country trade.

"The previous mechanism had offered a streamlined route through India, cutting transit time and cost. Now, without it, Bangladeshi exporters may face logistical delays, higher costs, and uncertainty. Additionally, Nepal and Bhutan, both landlocked nations, may raise concerns about restricted transit access to Bangladesh, especially as this move will hamper their trade with Bangladesh," Srivastava said.

He added that according to WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules, all members are required to allow freedom of transit for goods moving to and from landlocked countries. This means such transit must be unrestricted, free from unnecessary delays, and not subject to transit duties.

Both India and Bangladesh are members of this Geneva-based organisation.

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties Bangladesh transhipment

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

