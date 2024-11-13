Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia launches 90 strike drones against Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia launches 90 strike drones against Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president further expressed gratitude to the country's partners for the "timely delivery of interceptor missiles for their air defence."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

(Photo: Reuters)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukrainian cities and involved ballistic and cruise missiles targeting Kyiv, as well as around 90 strike drones.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "This morning, Russia launched yet another combined attack on our cities, and our air defense responded effectively. Russian missiles--including ballistic and cruise missiles targeting Kyiv--were shot down, along with drones. In total, around 90 strike drones attacked Ukraine."

The Ukrainian president further expressed gratitude to the country's partners for the "timely delivery of interceptor missiles for their air defence."

He said, "It is crucial that our forces have the necessary means to defend the country from Russian terror. I am grateful to each of our partners who help us. Timely delivery of interceptor missiles for our air defense, fulfilling agreements on defense systems, and electronic warfare production and supply are, without exaggeration, lifesaving efforts."

 

"Every successful interception by our air defense saves lives and protects critical infrastructure. And the more successful our warriors are, the closer we move toward ending this war. This is how peace through strength is achieved," the post further said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskky also spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and asserted that during their discussions, the two leaders talked about bolstering defence cooperation to address Ukraine's needs

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vietnam leader Thang calls on V-P Dhankhar, discuss ways to strengthen ties

Indian navy to conduct fourth edition of coastal defence exercise ‘sea vigil-24'

Navy to conduct Sea Vigil-24 coastal defence drill at 'unprecedented scale'

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

'Adaptive Defence' doctrine to deal with emerging challenges: Rajnath Singh

Turkey, Syria, earthquakes

In response to Shaddadi base attack, US strikes Iran-backed group in Syria

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Saudi Arabia important factor for stability in West Asia: EAM Jaishankar

Sharing a post in the early hours on Wednesday on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I spoke with Canada's Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau, and thanked him for Canada's multifaceted support for Ukraine, including its principled support for the Victory Plan. Ukraine counts on Canada to continue advocating for the first point of the Victory Plan--our invitation to NATO. I asked Prime Minister to keep working with allies, both in future multilateral formats and in direct talks."

"I also expressed my gratitude for Canada's public support for using long-range weapons against military targets on the territory of Russia. Additionally, we coordinated steps ahead of the G20 summit, underscoring the importance of Ukraine's stance for a just and lasting peace, and discussed strengthening our defense cooperation to address Ukraine's immediate needs," the post added.

Notably, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, despite widespread international condemnation and evidence of airstrikes on residential areas.

Attacks have become a near-daily occurrence, especially in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions. Russia has frequently employed a range of weaponry, including guided aerial bombs, missiles, and UAVs, to target Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure.

In response, Ukraine has ramped up its defence efforts with help from Western allies. Yet, the volume and intensity of Russia's assaults have made it clear that more sophisticated and long-range defence capabilities are necessary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

US investigates Russian accounts UBS took over from Credit Suisse

Donald Trump, Trump

Mike Waltz expert on threats posed by China, Russia, and Iran: Trump

India Russia

Confident of reaching $100 bn trade volume with Russia before 2030: EAM

pulses

Russia keen to strengthen trade cooperation of pulses with India: Govt

S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister

Jaishankar highlights trust, growth in India-Russia economic ties

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon