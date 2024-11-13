In response to Shaddadi base attack, US strikes Iran-backed group in Syria

Business Standard
The action on militia group's weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility comes after a rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi

US Central Command forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes against Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria, in direct response to recent attacks on American personnel.

The action on militia group's weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility comes after a rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi.

Sharing a post on X on Wednesday, the US Central Command wrote, "Today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed militia group's weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility. These strikes were in response to a rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi."

"There was no damage to US facilities and no injuries to US or partner forces during the attack. These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations," the post added.

 

General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command issued a warning and said that the attacks on US personnel, partner forces, and facilities would not be tolerated.

"We have made it clear that attacks on US personnel, partner forces and facilities will not be tolerated and that we retain the right to defend ourselves. US Central Command, alongside our regional partners, will aggressively pursue any threat to US forces, allies, partners, and security in the region," Kurilla said.

Earlier on Tuesday also, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Patrick Ryder during a press conference had said that the US Central Command forces had executed a series of precise airstrikes November 9 and 10 on multiple Houthi weapons storage facilities situated within Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen.

"These facilities housed a variety of advanced conventional weapons used by the Iran-backed Houthis to target US and international military and civilian vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The operation involved US Air Force and US Navy assets to include F-35C fighter aircraft," Ryder had said.

He further said that the targeted operation was conducted in response to the Houthis' "repeated and unlawful attacks" on international commercial shipping as well as US coalition and merchant vessels in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

