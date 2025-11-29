Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 07:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Russia to ratify key military pact with India ahead of Putin's state visit

The RELOS agreement aims to streamline coordination for joint military exercises, disaster relief and other operations

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Agreements of this kind expand the geographic opportunities for peacetime operations for both participating parties | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

The Russian lower house of Parliament is set to ratify a crucial military pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit on December 4-5 for the 23rd bilateral summit, according to reports.

Signed on February 18, 2025 in Moscow by the Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and erstwhile Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) is to enhance military cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The State Duma has uploaded the RELOS in its ratification database along with the Russian government's note and said that the Russian government believes that the ratification of the document will strengthen cooperation between Russia and India in the military sphere, official news agency TASS reported.

 

According to local defence sources, RELOS will enhance military cooperation by simplifying procedures for joint activities, including exercises and disaster relief.

Agreements of this kind expand the geographic opportunities for peacetime operations for both participating parties. It is possible that the provisions of this agreement will apply to joint exercises in the Arctic, as India ships LNG from the Yamal Peninsula, Izvestia daily noted at the time of its signing.

The Indian Navy's Talwar class frigates as well as INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier are equipped to sail in freezing climate of Arctic can use the Russian naval bases for logistic support while Russian Navy can use Indian facilities to boost its presence to offset Chinese and other outside countries presence in the Indian Ocean Region, experts here believe.

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi India Russia India-Russia ties

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

