Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Search operation continues in J-K's Baramulla after terror attack

Search operation continues in J-K's Baramulla after terror attack

Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla

Security forces,army,soilder

Search Operations continued on Friday morning in Baramulla (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Search Operations continued on Friday morning in Baramulla following the firefight between the Indian Army and terrorists last night.

Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla. One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment, Indian Army officials said. 

In an intial post on X, the Srinagar-based Chinar corps said that, "A brief firefight took place between Indian Army and terrorists in general area Butapathri, Baramulla. During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care,"

 

In a subsequent update, the Chinar Corps said, "During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care. Operation in progress."

On the same day (October 24), in another incident, terrorists shot at and injured a labourer in Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. The injured labourer was identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India china

Restoring trust with China will take time: Gen Dwivedi on LAC agreement

India china

India-China LAC agreement: Beijing confirms eastern Ladakh patrolling pact

Indian Army tank

India-China LAC agreement explained: Does it resolve dispute and what next?

UPSC

UPSC CDS 1 final results 2024 released, here's how to check and download

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Indian Army to return to 2020 LAC patrolling: Jaishankar on Indo-China pact

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon