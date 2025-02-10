Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security forces recover 25 weapons, apprehend 8 cadres in Manipur

Security forces recover 25 weapons, apprehend 8 cadres in Manipur

The operations were conducted in Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Chandel districts

Security forces,army,soilder

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army, along with the Assam Rifles and in coordination with the Manipur Police and other security forces, nabbed eight cadres and recovered 25 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores in a series of joint operations conducted in multiple districts of Manipur, officials said on Monday.

According to a release, the operations were conducted in Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Chandel districts.

Acting on intelligence, Assam Rifles on February 2 conducted a search operation in the Laiching-Duthang Junction area of Chandel district, which led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, a country-made Pt 303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 12 Bore rifle, several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

 

Meanwhile, in another operation on February 3, the Indian Army, in coordination with the CRPF and Manipur Police, recovered one AK-47 rifle, two 9mm submachine guns, two pistols, one 2-inch mortar, grenades, two IEDs, and ammunition from the areas of Saiton Khunao and nearby villages in Bishnupur district in the state.

On February 4, Assam Rifles personnel, during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in the forested region of Tengnoupal district, spotted three suspicious individuals who fled the area when spotted by the security personnel, following which a subsequent search revealed a concealed cache containing improvised projectile launchers (Pompie) of various calibres and locally made grenades.

Also Read

N Biren Singh, accompanied by 14 legislators, submits resignation as CM to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)

N Biren Singh steps down as Chief Minister of strife-torn Manipur

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tenders resignation to Governor

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

Govt making all efforts to restore peace in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

BJP govt trying hard to bring development across Manipur since 2017: CM

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

SC seeks report on audio clips 'linking' Manipur CM to ethnic violence

A joint operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, and Manipur Police in the Nongyai Hill Range of Kakching district on February 6 resulted in the recovery of a 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), a Single Barrel Gun, two IEDs, grenades, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

In Chandel district, the Assam Rifles conducted a search operation between Geljang and Tyang, resulting in the recovery of one 7.62 mm assault rifle, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

Concurrently, on February 7, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation based on intelligence in Uyok, Bishnupur district, which led to the recovery of a .303 rifle, three single bore barrel guns (SBBL), a .22 pistol, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, grenades, and other warlike stores.

On February 8, a series of intelligence-based operations in various districts led to the apprehension of eight cadres and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

In Thoubal district, a search operation in the general area of Kakmayi led to the apprehension of a cadre from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Kangleipak). In Imphal East, a joint operation in the general area of Tellou resulted in the apprehension of seven cadres from the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) along with the recovery of one AK-47, two INSAS rifles, three self-loading rifles (SLR), ammunition, and warlike stores.

All the recovered weapons and items were handed over to the Manipur Police following the operations.

These operations highlight the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army and security forces in ensuring regional security and safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

F-35 Fighter jets

Govt expects stable delivery of GE-powered fighter jets next fiscal year

Ex Winged Raider. Indian Air Force, Army

Ex Winged Raider: Army conducts joint airborne ops training with Air Force

Donald Trump, PM Modi

PM Modi to meet Trump with planned tariff cuts to avoid risk of trade-war

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India-France trade rose to $20 bn: Chambers of Commerce and Industry Prez

Security forces,army,soilder

31 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Topics : Manipur Northeast India northeast Military weapon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListWill AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon