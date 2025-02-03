SC seeks report on audio clips 'linking' Manipur CM to ethnic violence

The Supreme Court on Monday called for a forensic report on audio recordings that allegedly feature Chief Minister N Biren Singh inciting ethnic violence. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is tasked with submitting the forensic lab report on these tapes, which are said to connect Biren Singh to the violent clashes in Manipur. The report must be presented to the Court in a sealed envelope, according to a report by LiveLaw.
The order was issued by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar in response to a writ petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, which is calling for an independent probe into the audio tapes. The case is scheduled for the next hearing during the week beginning March 24.
What do the audio recordings contain?
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, claimed that the audio tapes were analysed by "Truth Labs," which allegedly confirmed with over 93 per cent certainty that the voice on the recordings belongs to Biren Singh. Bhushan claimed that the tapes captured Singh stating that he had allowed Meitei groups to loot the state armoury and had ensured their protection from arrest.
Bhushan claimed that these comments were "unfortunately" recorded by someone present at the private meeting, and later leaked. He described this as a "serious issue," alleging that it shows the chief minister "inciting and encouraging ethnic violence."
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the State, reiterated his initial objection that the petitioner should first approach the high court. He also informed the court that an FIR had been filed regarding the issue and that an investigation was in progress. The investigating agency has reached out to the accounts on X (formerly Twitter) that uploaded the recordings for verification, and the tapes have been sent for forensic analysis.
Manipur ethnic violence
In May 2023, Manipur witnessed a severe outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups, triggered by a court ruling favouring Meitei demands for Scheduled Tribe status. This unrest has led to over 221 deaths and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals by May 2024. The violence escalated, withwidespread arson, including the destruction of nearly 4,800 homes and hundreds of religious structures.