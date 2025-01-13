Business Standard

Home / World News / UK PM urged to fire Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq as Yunus calls for probe

UK PM urged to fire Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq as Yunus calls for probe

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged the UK government to launch a thorough investigation into properties linked to Tulip Siddiq, UK's anti-corruption minister

UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Anti-corruption Minister Tulip Siddiq | Photo: Wikimedia

UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Anti-corruption Minister Tulip Siddiq | Photo: Wikimedia

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Leaders in the United Kingdom have called for the removal of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq, who is the UK’s anti-corruption minister, after Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged a thorough investigation into properties linked to Siddiq.
 
In an interview with The Times, UK, last week, Yunus emphasised that any properties acquired through, what he termed, “plain robbery” should be returned and form part of an ongoing corruption inquiry.
 
Yunus’ comments on Siddiq come amid broader allegations of corruption against Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from office during an uprising last year. He asserted that the London homes associated with Siddiq, also the economic secretary to the Treasury, should be scrutinised to ensure they were not illicitly obtained.
 
 
Yunus further highlighted the irony of Siddiq’s position as an anti-corruption minister while defending herself over the controversial properties, stating that she should issue an apology. He suggested that Siddiq should acknowledge any wrongdoing and consider stepping down, though he conceded it was not his place to demand her resignation.
 

UK opposition leaders call on Siddiq's removal

Following the interview, Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch told The Times that Prime Minister Keir Starmer should remove Siddiq from her role completely.

Badenoch warned that failure to take action could lead to potential diplomatic fallout. Badenoch also criticised the government’s handling of the issue, questioning its commitment to integrity, the report said.
 
The ruling government in the UK has not yet issued any comment on the matter.
 

Siddiq's residence linked to offshore firm

Yunus' interview and comment came in the backdrop of a Sunday Times investigation which revealed that Siddiq previously resided in a Hampstead flat owned by an offshore company linked to Bangladeshi businessmen and named in the Panama Papers.
 
Siddiq, 42, is the MP for Hampstead and Highgate and has faced accusations ranging from corruption to benefiting from a nuclear energy deal with Russia — a claim she vehemently denies. The deal is currently under scrutiny by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
 
Siddiq and her family, reportedly, continue to utilise multiple London properties associated with the Awami League, though these are not under formal investigation.
 
UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) has expressed readiness to assist Bangladesh in recovering illicit assets. NCA officials visited Dhaka in October, signalling potential asset freezes on UK properties if formally requested.
 
Yunus stressed the importance of robust evidence to prevent the accusations from being dismissed as politically motivated.
 

Bangladesh's turmoil and Yunus' appointment

What started as a student-led protest against job quotas for certain families in the civil service soon spiraled into a broader revolt against the government, particularly after a brutal police crackdown. This led to then-PM Hasina to resign and flee to India, where she continues to reside.
 
Yunus, a Nobel laureate renowned for his work in microfinance, assumed the role of chief adviser following the revolt. The interim government under Yunus' direction has been able to largely stabilise the country, however, Dhaka has been accused of not sufficiently protecting its Hindu minority by the Indian government.
 
The anti-corruption inquiry is one of several commissions initiated by Yunus, focusing on constitutional, electoral, and economic reforms. The findings are expected in the coming months, with elections anticipated by late this year or mid-next year. 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

