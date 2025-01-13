Business Standard

Singapore prez Tharman Shanmugaratnam to begin India visit on Tuesday

Shanmugaratnam will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in statement, announcing the visit

In Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several other Indian dignitaries will call on President Shanmugaratnam. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be on a five-day visit to India beginning Tuesday with an aim to give new momentum to the ties between the two countries.

It will be Shanmugaratnam's first visit to India as Singapore president.

Shanmugaratnam will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in statement, announcing the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the Singaporean president.

"The President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam will pay a State visit to India from January 14-18. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament and officials," the MEA said.

 

Shanmugaratnam will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 16.

He will also visit Odisha from January 17-18.

"India and Singapore have extensive cooperation based on a long tradition of friendship, trust and mutual respect," the MEA said.

"President Tharman's visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations, which were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore during September 4-5, 2024," it said.

"The State visit will also mark the beginning of the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore," it added.

In Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several other Indian dignitaries will call on President Shanmugaratnam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

