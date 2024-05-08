'Sleeper agents' and 'hit squad': How Canada's Nijjar case is proceeding

Three Indian nationals in their 20s accused of killing Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appeared before a Canadian court for the first time on Tuesday to face homicide charges in a case that has strained India-Canada relations.

Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh, believed to be members of an alleged hit squad, were arrested and charged on Friday with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Latest updates in Nijjar case

On Tuesday, the three appeared separately by video at the Surrey Provincial Court, in Canada's British Columbia province, to acknowledge the charges and to agree to have their cases adjourned to May 21 so that they would have time to consult their lawyers, the Vancouver Sun newspaper reported.

Hundreds of local Khalistani supporters reportedly showed up at the courthouse, with about a 100 people waving Khalistani flags and carrying posters supporting Sikh separatism present outside the courthouse.





According to Canadian media reports, all three agreed to have the proceedings heard in English. Each of them also nodded that they understood the charges against them -- first-degree murder and conspiring to murder Nijjar.

The next step for the three accused would be to have their lawyers apply for bail, Canadian legal experts told the media. They added that it would probably be difficult for them to be released on bail because they might be considered a possible flight risk and due to risk to public safety.

Nijjar, a 45-year-old Canadian citizen, was shot dead as he left the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September that there had been a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing. For its part, India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated". The presence of Khalistani separatist groups in Canada has long been a concern for India, which had designated Nijjar a "terrorist".

Details of the case

The indictments allege that the conspiracy was hatched in Surrey and Edmonton between May 1, 2023, and the date of Nijjar's killing, according to Canadian media.





Citing local police, media reports said that the alleged hitmen had entered Canada over the past five years. They were also suspected of being involved in drug trafficking and criminal violence.

Canadian media had reported that local police could make more arrests in the Nijjar case going forward.

While Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said on Friday that he wouldn't comment on the alleged links between the three accused and Indian officials, he added that the RCMP was "investigating connections to the government of India".

What we know about the suspects so far

Three alleged hitmen, all Indian nationals and in their 20s, who had arrived in Canada several years ago, have been accused by Canadian authorities of carrying out Nijjar's killing.

The RCMP identified the men arrested on Friday as Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, Karanpreet Singh, 28.





Citing sources, CBC News reported that the men had been living in Edmonton, with Canadian investigators having identified them some months ago. Subsequently, the three were kept under tight surveillance.

While the men reportedly arrived in Canada on temporary or student visas, none of them pursued education while in Canada or obtained permanent residency.



The RCMP told local media on Friday that the accused arrived in Canada separately, between three and five years ago.

The allegations against them

The three men are alleged to have played different roles -- as shooters, drivers and spotters -- in Nijjar's killing, CBC News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

They each face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

However, Canadian police believe that other actors, possibly from Surrey and Edmonton, were also involved, with whom the three accused plotted to kill Nijjar, local media reported, citing court documents.

Canadian police told local media that it was "aware" that others might have played a role in Nijjar's killing.

However, upon being asked whether the three men should be considered "guns for hire", Canadian police on Friday said that more information would come out during the court proceedings.

'Sleeper agents'

When asked whether there were any Indian "sleeper agents" in Canada, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul reportedly said that it was a "great question", but he could not comment further because the issue was "very much at the centre of evidence and ongoing investigations".

Teboul added that Nijjar's killing was still "very much under active investigation."

Teboul also said that police had been collaborating and communicating with law enforcement agencies in India, but claimed that it was a difficult process.

How could the Nijjar case proceed?

If found guilty of first-degree murder, the three accused would have no chance of parole for at least a 25-year jail term, Canadian legal experts told local media.

They added that being foreign nationals, the accused would face a deportation hearing as soon as they are released.

Even if they are found not guilty, they could still be deported under provisions of Canadian law that provide for denying admission to foreign nationals to Canada on security grounds.

(With agency inputs)