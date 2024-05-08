India warns Canada of its 'red line' as Ottawa sticks to Nijjar allegations

India's High Commissioner to Canada on Tuesday warned that Sikh separatist groups in Canada were crossing India's "big red line" by threatening its territorial integrity, which New Delhi sees as a matter of national security, amid strained India-Canada diplomatic ties in the wake of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

The statement was part of the first public remarks made by Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, since three Indian nationals accused of killing Nijjar last year were arrested and produced before a court by Canadian police.

For his part, Verma appeared to link Nijjar's killing to a case of domestic crime, CTV News reported.

'A big red line'

Verma also warned that Khalistani separatist groups in Canada who were calling for the separation of their purported homeland from India were crossing "a big red line" that New Delhi sees as a matter of national security.

Speaking at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, a think-tank, Verma reportedly said, "Indians will decide the fate of India, not foreigners."





Verma said that the deeper problem underneath the recent "negative" developments was Canada's misunderstanding of "decades-old issues," which had resurfaced due to Canadians of Indian origin.

Verma added that "national-security threats emanating from the land of Canada" were his chief concern. He also stressed that India does not recognise dual nationality, meaning that anyone who emigrates is considered a foreigner.

"Foreigners having, if I can call it, (an) evil eye on the territorial integrity of India... that is a big red line for us," Verma said.

According to Canadian media, however, Verma did not specify whether he was referring to foreigners being involved in the Nijjar case or the broader issue of Khalistani separatism.

'Ready to sit down at the table'

The Indian envoy also said that relations between India and Canada were positive overall, despite "a lot of noise". Verma added that both sides were "trying to resolve this issue."

"We are ready to sit down at the table any day, and we are doing that," he said.

India 'remains' concerned

On Tuesday, India told Canada that celebrating and glorifying violence should not be a part of any civilised society. India also stressed that democratic countries, which respect the rule of law, should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression.





In response to the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against India's political leadership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reportedly said: "We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear."

In New Delhi, the MEA spokesperson said, "We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada."

Canada 'stands by' allegations against India

Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stood by allegations that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.

Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Nijjar's killing sparked a wave of protests, which saw some Sikh groups even circulating posters threatening Indian diplomats in Canada by name.

Stating that her goal was still to conduct diplomacy with India in private, Joly added that she would let the Canadian police investigate the matter instead of providing any new comments on the case.

"We stand by the allegations that a Canadian was killed on Canadian soil by Indian agents," Joly reportedly said on Parliament Hill.

Referring to the ongoing probe by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into Nijjar's killing, Joly said, "The investigation by the RCMP is being done. I won't further comment and no other officials from our government will further comment."

'So many positive things'

Meanwhile, India's High Commissioner to Canada, Verma, also highlighted that there were "so many positive things" happening in the relationship between India and Canada.

Verma noted that the annual value of two-way trade between the two countries was 26 billion Canadian dollars, adding that the past 11 months had seen a 75 per cent jump in Canadian lentil exports to India and a 21 per cent increase in Indian-prepared medicines reaching Canada.

Verma's remarks came amid calls from the Sikhs for Justice group that his speech be cancelled due to the Nijjar case and allegations of foreign interference in Canada by India.

(With agency inputs)