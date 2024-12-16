Sri Lanka President's Indian tour: Energy, defence ties to be ramped up

India and Sri Lanka on Monday agreed to hasten energy infrastructure projects, including electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines, and soon conclude a defence cooperation pact. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is on a three-day official visit to New Delhi, ending Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Dissanayake and committed to expanding the bilateral partnership. In a joint press statement, Modi said both sides decided to emphasise investment-led growth and connectivity for the India-Sri Lanka economic partnership, highlighting that physical, digital, and energy connectivity will be key pillars of cooperation.
"We shall work towards establishing electricity grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines between both nations. The Sampur Solar Power Project shall be accelerated. Additionally, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shall be supplied for Sri Lanka’s power plants," he said.
The proposal for establishing a pipeline between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka is expected to ensure an affordable and reliable supply of fuel to Sri Lanka. Processed petroleum exports ($708 million in FY24) made up 17 per cent of India's $4.9 billion exports to the country. Petroleum exports have surged in recent years, rising from $551 million in 2019-20. However, the talks did not mention earlier plans to jointly explore and produce hydrocarbons in Sri Lanka’s offshore basins.
Both sides took note of multiple projects in the energy sector at different stages of discussion, including cooperation among India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates to implement a multi-product pipeline from India to Sri Lanka for the supply of affordable and reliable energy, and the joint development of offshore wind power potential in the Palk Strait.
Defence and debt restructuring
In a significant development, Dissanayake reiterated Sri Lanka’s stated position of not permitting its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India or regional stability. India is Sri Lanka’s closest maritime neighbour. Both sides also committed to provisioning defence platforms and assets to augment Sri Lanka’s defence capabilities and intensify collaboration through joint exercises, maritime surveillance, and defence dialogue.
The joint statement called for enhancing capacity building and training for Sri Lankan defence forces, as well as holding tailor-made training programmes wherever required.
Dissanayake became President following his victory in September's presidential elections, which saw Ranil Wickremesinghe step down. On Monday, he thanked India for its support in stabilising the Sri Lankan economy through unparalleled and multi-pronged assistance, including emergency financing and forex support worth $4 billion. He acknowledged India’s crucial assistance in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process, including as co-chair of the Official Creditors’ Committee (OCC), which was instrumental in finalising debt restructuring discussions in a timely manner.
The leaders instructed officials to finalise discussions on the bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) on debt restructuring. Both sides also committed to accomplishing the Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) soon to promote bilateral trade, Modi said. The nations re-launched talks on the ETCA in November 2023 after about a five-year hiatus. Both sides further committed to enhancing trade settlements in local currencies and encouraging investments in key sectors in Sri Lanka.
The Prime Minister also announced that a ferry service will be started between Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to boost connectivity between the two nations.
Over the next five years, 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants will be trained in India. Along with housing, renewable energy, and infrastructure, India will also extend its support to Sri Lanka in agriculture, dairy, and fisheries. India will partner with Sri Lanka for the Unique Digital Identity project.