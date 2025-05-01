Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak violates ceasefire for 7th night in Uri, Kupwara; India Army retaliates

Pak violates ceasefire for 7th night in Uri, Kupwara; India Army retaliates

Previously, the Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire in several areas, including Poonch, Baramulla, Naushera, and Sunderbani

Security forces,army,soilder

This latest development comes after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22 and claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
May 01 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

On the intervening night of April 30 and May 1, Pakistani troops engaged in violating the ceasefire once again at the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army retaliated against the Pakistani troops, who initiated an unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC.  
According to a statement from the Indian Army, the ceasefire violation was carried out opposite areas of Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. This latest development comes after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22 and claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.
 
Previously, the Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire in several areas, including Poonch, Baramulla, Naushera, and Sunderbani. 
India-Pakistan ties worsen
 
 
On Wednesday, the Centre blocked access to the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar. This comes after the government also blocked over 15 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation, false, and provocative content.
 
Following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, India and Pakistan have announced several actions against one another. After India shut the key Attari border for movement and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty Agreement, Pakistan retaliated and closed its airspace for Indian flights and suspended the Simla Agreement of 1972. 
 
On Tuesday, a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was attended by three service chiefs, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 
 

