Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 13 Chinese military aircraft, three vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 13 Chinese military aircraft, three vessels around territory

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months

China Taiwan

Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After three days of no Chinese activity, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels encircling the island, a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence stated.

The MND stated that 13 People's Liberation Army aircraft and 3 People's Liberation Army Navy vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MND added that eight of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND stated, "13 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Earlier, from October 1-4, no PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected, the MND stated.

On October 1, eight PLA aircraft and two PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected from 6am on September 30 to October 1. Four of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ, the MND said.

More From This Section

Security forces,army,soilder

Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Kupwara

soldier, Army, Doda

28 Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Bastar by security personnel

Maldives_President_Muizzu

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to visit India next week for 5 days

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend meeting of SCO this month

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

India advocated for peaceful solution to Indo-Pacific disputes: Rajnath

It added that Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

In a post on X, it said, "8 PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China Taiwan

China could wage economic, cyber war on Taiwan to force surrender: Report

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Work, travel resumes across Taiwan after Typhoon Krathon dissipates

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Taiwan clears up, slowly re-opens after devastation from Typhoon Krathon

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 9 dead as typhoon hits island's south

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Not subordinate to China: Taiwan in response to Xi's one-China principle

Topics : Taiwan China Military weapon Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon