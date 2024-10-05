Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Kupwara

Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Kupwara

Earlier on September 29, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Security forces,army,soilder

An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

"On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to exchange of firing with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X on Saturday

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further details are awaited.

On Friday, an exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

 

Upon receiving specific intelligence about the presence of the terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces in the Chatroo village of the Kishtwar district, they said

Earlier on September 29, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces at Manail Gali under Thanamandi Police Station in Rajouri," the ADGP, Jammu Zone, said in a post on X.


Also Read

Omar Abdullah

Home Ministry says no attempt being made to cut powers of J-K's new govt

Lt gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar corps

Army working on proposal to relocate villages along LoC in J&K: Lt Gen Ghai

Explosion

Two Army personnel injured in landmine blast near LOC in J-K's Kupwara

Omar Abdullah

Baseless accusations: NC on rumours of post-poll alliance with BJP in J-K

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

Pak terrorists continue using US weapons in J&K. How is Army responding?

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon