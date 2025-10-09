Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 9 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

As per the MND, of the nine sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

The Taiwanese government is tightening its national security mechanisms to prevent potential Chinese infiltration | Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected nine Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

As per the MND, of the nine sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected 26 Chinese Military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels. Of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The Taiwanese government is tightening its national security mechanisms to prevent potential Chinese infiltration into the country's medical cold chain logistics, a senior security official said, as reported by the Taipei Times.

According to the Taipei Times, the statement came after Mirror Media revealed that Pharma Logistics, which handles the medical logistics of nearly half of Taiwan's leading hospitals, including National Taiwan University Hospital and Taipei Veterans General Hospital, has ties to Chinese political and military entities through its parent company, Kerry TJ Logistics Co.

Kerry Logistics' parent companies are connected to Hong Kong's KLN Logistics Group and KHL Holding, which share cross-investments with China's SF Holding Co., the country's largest logistics company. SF Holding, which acquired Kerry Logistics in 2021, maintains a strategic cooperation agreement with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and operates under China's "military-civil fusion" programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

