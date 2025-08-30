Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal slams India Inc, says needs to step out of cosy comfort zone

Piyush Goyal slams India Inc, says needs to step out of cosy comfort zone

The commerce minister said Indian industry sees the large domestic market as a comfortable profit zone, and that it needed to re-evaluate its efforts at value addition

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Commerce Ministry Piyush Goyal

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce Ministry Piyush Goyal on Saturday came down heavily on India Inc over their complacence, saying they need to get out of their comfort zone and look at global opportunities instead of depending solely on the domestic market. 
 
"I often feel the large 1.4 billion domestic market has become somewhat a cosy comfort zone in which our businesses make good profit and don't venture out to look at opportunities around the world," he said.
 
Speaking at the India-UAE Business interaction organised by industry group CII, Goyal noted that the amount of value addition by Indian industry is very low, pointing out how India is a seller of rice but not rice puffs or ready-to-eat food products. He also pointed to the steel industry, saying it sells iron ore seller but is not an exporter of high-quality steel.
 
 
At the same time, he cautioned that companies not be carried away by any "negative narrative", pointing to the 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the June quarter of financial year 2025-26.
 

More From This Section

Fiscal deficit

On track to achieve fiscal deficit target of 4.4% for FY26: DEA Secy Thakur

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, BFSI

Govt working overtime to cushion export sectors against US tariffs: CEA

exporters, trade, tariff

Govt should allocate ₹2,500 cr for exporters to join MAI exhibitions: GTRI

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump

Trump's 50% tariffs on India risk straining bilateral ties beyond trade

GDP

Economy spurts 7.8% in Q1 FY26 as manufacturing, agri, services shine

Topics : Piyush Goyal India Inc tariff US tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon