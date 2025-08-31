Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India Post suspends all US-bound mail services over new tariff rules

India Post suspends all US-bound mail services over new tariff rules

India Post has halted booking and dispatch of all US-bound mail, citing operational hurdles under new US tariff rules, affecting families, students and small exporters

Changing with the times and in compliance with social distancing norms, customers are now picking up their parcels, and speed posts themselves

The suspension of mail services comes in the wake of an executive order issued by the US government on July 30, 2025.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Posts has announced the complete suspension of booking and dispatch of all categories of postal articles to the United States of America. The decision follows operational constraints arising from recent changes in US import tariff regulations.
 
The Department said the suspension has caused concern among families, students, and small exporters in India who rely on India Post’s cost-effective services. “It has been decided to completely suspend the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to USD 100, destined for the USA,” the Department said in a statement.
 
“The Department is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to restore services at the earliest. Customers who have already booked items that could not be dispatched may claim a refund of postage,” it added.
 
 
Indian students and families in the US often rely on postal channels to receive essential items such as medicines, festival parcels, and legal documents. Similarly, micro-exporters engaged in handicrafts and e-commerce depend on low-cost parcel post to ship goods to American buyers. Private couriers, while operational, are substantially more expensive, costing three to five times the postal rates for small consignments.
 
The Department emphasised that it is monitoring the evolving situation in consultation with international partners and will resume services to the US at the earliest possible opportunity. Customers who have already booked consignments that cannot be dispatched are entitled to claim a refund of postage.

Also Read

Photo: Shutterstock

India Post suspends US services: What it means for students, families

post office

India Post to temporarily suspend parcel services to US from Aug 25

post office

India Post temporarily suspends services to US over customs rule confusion

India Post

India Post rolls out advanced postal technology project worth ₹5,800 cr

India Post

India Post to end Registered Post from Sept 1, merge with Speed Post

 
US trade regulations
 
The suspension of mail services comes in the wake of an executive order issued by the US government on July 30, 2025, which withdrew the duty-free de minimis exemption — the threshold below which imported goods can enter a country without being subject to customs duties or taxes — for goods valued up to $800, effective August 29, 2025.
 
Under the new International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff framework, all international consignments to the US are subject to customs duties, with the sole exception of gift items up to $100 and certain categories of documents. While the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued preliminary guidelines, critical aspects of duty collection and the designation of “qualified parties” to remit such duties remain unresolved. As a result, US-bound postal services have expressed their inability to accept consignments.
 
The issue is not unique to India. Postal operators in several countries, including Korea, Singapore, Austria, Belgium, the UK, and Australia, have also suspended US-bound shipments due to the lack of clarity from American authorities. Even the United States Postal Service (USPS) has been compelled to modify its handling of incoming international mail under the new tariff regime, highlighting the global scale of disruption.

More From This Section

President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu on three-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from Monday

maratha, quota, maratha protest

Maratha quota stir enters third day as protesters march to Mumbai landmarks

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar SIR: 200K pleas for removal and 33K for inclusion in voter list

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Bihar polls: 8.9 million SIR complaints rejected by EC, says Congress

NHPC, Hydro power

Uttarakhand landslide: 19 NHPC workers trapped inside Dhauliganga project

Topics : India Post trade tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon