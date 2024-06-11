Tensions rise as Chinese aircraft, vessels intrude near Taiwan's territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence issued a statement on Tuesday, revealing heightened tensions in the region as Chinese aircraft and vessels were detected around the island nation's territory on Tuesday.

As many as 11 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 8 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected operating around Taiwan's territory up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

According to the statement, seven PLA aircraft crossed the median line, breaching Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). This provocative action underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China, with Taiwan asserting its sovereignty while Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Taiwan's Armed Forces (ROCArmedForces) have been closely monitoring the situation and have responded promptly and appropriately to ensure the safety and security of Taiwan's airspace and territorial waters. The presence of PLA military assets in such proximity to Taiwan's borders has raised concerns regarding potential escalations and the risk of inadvertent conflict.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months, as Beijing continues to flex its military muscles and assert its dominance in the region. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy, with Beijing considering the island as a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland, if necessary by force.

As the situation in the Taiwan Strait continues to unfold, regional stability hangs in the balance, with any escalation posing significant risks not only to Taiwan and China but also to the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

This comes at a time when the tensions between China and Taiwan are at an all-time high. Despite never having governed Taiwan, China's governing Communist Party considers it part of its territory and has threatened to conquer it by force if necessary.