India demands action over Indira Gandhi assassination float in Canada

The purported video is believed to be of a rally taken out in Brampton by Khalistan supporters. (Screengrab)

India has raised concerns with Canadian authorities following the appearance of a float depicting the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at an event in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Sunday. This comes after a similar float was featured during a Khalistani demonstration at the Indian consulate in Vancouver last week.

“We sincerely urge all levels of governments in Canada to take exemplary action against the public display of violence and hatred,” India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, stated, as reported by Hindustan Times. The matter has been formally brought to the attention of Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry.

The float, part of a demonstration in Brampton marking the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, depicted an effigy of Indira Gandhi being fired upon by her bodyguards. Additionally, posters stating that her ‘punishment’ had been ‘delivered’ on October 31, 1984, the date of her assassination, were prominently displayed.

The display also featured images of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan figure killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons about ‘credible allegations’ of Indian agents’ involvement in the murder. Beneath these images was a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, captioned with ‘punishment waiting’.

“Indian nationals living in Canada feel intimidated by such hatred being propagated. Unfortunately, this has happened in Canada time and again. Canadian systems and society have failed to put any cost on the perpetrators,” Verma said.

Following the event in Vancouver, India announced its intention to formally address the matter with Canadian authorities. A senior Indian official confirmed to Hindustan Times that a formal diplomatic complaint, a note verbale, would be conveyed to Global Affairs Canada.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hit out at Canada for allowing the float. He said, “I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence."

“I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada,” he added.







I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities. — Cameron MacKay (@HCCanInd) June 7, 2023

Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 by two Sikh bodyguards after she authorised the storming of the holiest Sikh temple in Amritsar to flush out separatists demanding an independent homeland, Khalistan. The storming angered Sikhs worldwide, and the death toll remains disputed, with Indian authorities estimating it in the hundreds and Sikh groups in the thousands.

Canada hosts the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab in India. Earlier this year, India summoned Canada’s High Commissioner to express concern over pro-Khalistan protesters breaching the security of India’s diplomatic missions and consulates. Canada’s High Commissioner in India, Cameron MacKay, also condemned the incident in Brampton. “I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ,” MacKay wrote on social media platform X.

“There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” MacKay said.