Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Terrorists will have to pay heavy price: Manoj Sinha on Srinagar attack

Terrorists will have to pay heavy price: Manoj Sinha on Srinagar attack

LG directed the security officials to an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associate

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo: PTi)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has issued a stern warning to terrorists responsible for the recent Srinagar grenade attack, stating that they will have to pay a very heavy price for targeting citizens.

Sinha spoke to DGP, Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies in the wake of the grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday.

"Terrorists targeting our citizens will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission," the Lieutenant Governor told the senior security officials.

 

LG directed the security officials to an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates. The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the government's resolve not to allow terrorist elements to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The Lieutenant Governor wished speedy recovery of those injured and directed that district administration should extend all possible assistance.

Meanwhile, the Forensic team arrives at the spot where the grenade attack took place.

More From This Section

Houthis Yemen

Iran's help transformed Houthis into potent military force: UN experts

Russia sends 100 drones into Ukraine, as Zelenskyy urges more sanctions

Russia sends 100 drones into Ukraine, as Zelenskyy urges more sanctions

Netanyahu

PM Netanyahu's office is accused of leaks to thwart Gaza ceasefire

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Naxalism will be wiped out from country by March 2026, says Amit Shah

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India and China made 'some progress' in disengagement: EAM S Jaishankar

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohidin met the injured in the grenade attack at TRC, Sunday market in Srinagar at SHMS Hospital and said "We came here (hospital) to meet the injured. They are undergoing treatment, 2 patients will have to undergo surgery. Special care will be given and the remaining injured will be released after treatment..."

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the grenade attack, saying there can be "no justification for targeting innocent civilians."

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing.

There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," the CM said in a post on X.

CM Abdullah further said that the security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks. "The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Number of terror attacks has fallen significantly in J&K: Rajnath Singh

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

Top LeT commander killed, 4 security personnel injured in J&K encounter

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Patrolling started in Depsang, to begin soon in Demchok: Rajnath Singh

Security forces,army,soilder

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

NC Chief Farooq Abdullah demands investigation in Budgam terror attack

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Manoj Sinha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon