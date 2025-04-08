Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UK court rejects India's appeal for extradition of Sanjay Bhandari

UK court rejects India's appeal for extradition of Sanjay Bhandari

The court received an application from the government of India seeking certification of points of law of general importance and grant leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, said Justice Holroyde

India-UK, India UK flag

The second ground under Article 6 of the ECHR, which refers to the burden and standard of proof in the criminal trials, was granted over his right to a fair trial. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The High Court in London on Tuesday refused the government of India's application seeking permission to appeal in Britain's Supreme Court against the discharge of Sanjay Bhandari, the defence sector consultant wanted in Delhi to face charges of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde handed down the judgment at a brief pronouncement hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in response to the Indian government's application filed last month.

It followed Holroyde and Justice Karen Steyn's February 28 High Court judgment granting the 62-year-old businessman's appeal against being extradited on human rights grounds.

The court received an application from the government of India seeking certification of points of law of general importance and grant leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, said Justice Holroyde.

 

Having considered the written submissions, the court is satisfied that no oral hearing is necessary, and no further submissions required. The two points on which leave to appeal was sought is refused. The reasons being that neither of the points of law of general importance were involved in the court's decision, he said.

Also Read

Mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack

Tahawwur Rana urges US chief justice to stop his extradition to India

Sanjay Bhandari

Govt seeks to appeal Sanjay Bhandari extradition discharge ruling

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh, calls Muhammad Yunus 'mobster'

Sheikh Hasina

Hasina's extradition is Bangladesh interim govt's top priority: Spokesman

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition: Who's next on India's most-wanted list?

The first point referenced the standard of proof imposed on the accused person and the second was linked to the conditions in Delhi's Tihar jail, which the Indian government maintained could have been addressed by further assurances.

Neither of these two points merits consideration by the Supreme Court, the judge concluded.

The government of India, as respondent in the extradition case, had filed the application as the first in a two-step process. But with the first stage being refused, government officials familiar with the case are yet to confirm if a further permission to appeal application may be pursued directly with the UK Supreme Court.

Back in February, the court had ordered Bhandari's discharge from then UK home secretary Suella Braverman's extradition order to face criminal proceedings in India on the basis of a Westminster Magistrates' Court ruling in November 2022.

In our judgment, having regard to all the evidence and information provided on this ground, including the fresh evidence, we conclude that in Tihar prison, the appellant (Bhandari) would be at real risk of extortion, accompanied by threatened or actual violence, from other prisoners and/or prison officials, their judgment concluded.

The appeal was granted on the ground that Bhandari's extradition would not be compatible with his rights under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) over his proposed custody in Tihar while awaiting trial.

The second ground under Article 6 of the ECHR, which refers to the burden and standard of proof in the criminal trials, was granted over his right to a fair trial.

Bhandari was subject to two extradition requests: the first certified in June 2020 concerning an allegation of money laundering contrary to India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 and the second certified in June 2021 concerning an allegation of wilfully attempting to evade a tax, penalty or interest chargeable or imposable under India's Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act 2015.

Bhandari, who offered consultancy services to defence manufacturers bidding for Indian government contracts through his firm Offset India Solutions, had been pursuing his High Court appeal against the verdict of District Judge Michael Snow through Janes Solicitors.

The appeal on four other grounds had been dismissed by the High Court judges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India USA

India's US ethanol ban flagged by USTR as major 'unfair trade practice'

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Indian military space doctrine expected in 2-3 months: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

President Droupadi Murmu, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal

President Murmu discusses bilateral ties with Portuguese counterpart

Shoshana Chatfield

US Navy Vice Admiral Chatfield fired in expanding national security purge

Marco Rubio

US secy of state expressed interest in deepening co-op in many sectors: Pak

Topics : Extradition India-UK ties India-UK Sanjay Bhandari London

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon