Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UK spies handed over intel to Canada in Nijjar killing case: Report

UK spies handed over intel to Canada in Nijjar killing case: Report

Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh designated a terrorist by India in 2020 for Khalistani extremism, was allegedly among the names on the intelligence passed on to the Canadian authorities

Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Photo: X)

In late July 2023, there was a breakthrough in the Nijjar murder investigation case when the UK obtained relevant information, the video documentary claims | File image of Hardeep Singh Nijjar | (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It was with the help of British spy call intercepts that the Canadian authorities drew alleged links between India and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, a new documentary released this week has claimed.

Inside the Deaths that Rocked India's Relations with the West' by Bloomberg Originals' reports that a British intelligence agency believed to be the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), often referred to as the country's listening post intercepted calls that appeared to be discussing three targets.

Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh designated a terrorist by India in 2020 for Khalistani extremism, was allegedly among the names on the intelligence passed on to the Canadian authorities under the Five Eyes' intelligence sharing agreement between the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

 

In late July 2023, there was a breakthrough in the Nijjar murder investigation case when the UK obtained relevant information, the video documentary claims.

The British intelligence would only be shared under strict conditions: hand-delivered to Ottawa and kept off electronic systems and only a handful of Canadian officials, pre-approved by London, could see it, it is claimed.

Also Read

Canada

Canada opens fast-track for H-1B visa holders, announces $1.2 billion plan

Canada flag, Canada

Canada plans visa cancellations for Indians: What applicants can do now

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada's new immigration plan: 380,000 PRs each year, fewer temporary visas

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada may cancel visas for Indians, Bangladeshis, join forces with US

Canada, Canada visa, canada immigration

Canada rejects 74% of Indian student visas amid tough fraud crackdown

The file was a summary of conversations intercepted by a British intelligence agency between individuals who analysts believe were working on behalf of the Indian government, the documentary claims.

They had discussed three potential targets: Nijjar, (Avtar Singh) Khanda and (Gurpatwant Singh) Pannun. Later, there was an exchange about how Nijjar had been successfully eliminated, it alleges.

Khanda, a British Sikh pro-Khalistani activist, died in June 2023 at a hospital in the city of Birmingham in the West Midlands region of England. He was terminally ill with blood cancer and despite allegations from some groups in the UK, the British authorities ruled there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

In the wake of the documentary, Sikh Federation UK said it has written to security minister Dan Jarvis to demand why the British government has intelligence from July 2023 that it has not shared or referred to when specifically asked by MPs representing the Sikh community.

We are particularly concerned about British intelligence held that is relevant to the mysterious death of Avtar Singh Khanda, the letter reads.

Meanwhile, US-based Pannun, designated a terrorist by India for his Khalistani extremism, is interviewed in the Bloomberg documentary surrounded by armed bodyguards and claims to be in fear for his life.

India has strongly rejected Canadian allegations as absurd and motivated and a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains.

The issue triggered a massive diplomatic row when the then prime minister Justin Trudeau made a statement in the Canadian Parliament in 2023 that its security forces were actively pursuing credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the murder of Nijjar in British Columbia.

In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case.

India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April this year helped begin the process of resetting relations.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 summit at Kananaskis in Canada.

In August, India and Canada appointed envoys to each other's capitals, signalling their efforts to repair ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian army, security forces

2 terrorists neutralised in Kupwara by Indian forces under 'Op Pimple'

India Russia, India-Russia flag

MEA urges Russia to release 44 Indians in army, calls to end practice

Modi, Trump

US President Donald Trump hints at possible India visit next year

Tejas Mark 2 challenge: An upgrade to elevate

HAL signs agreement for 113 GE engines for second Tejas Mk1A batch

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

FTA to boost bulk Scotch imports, benefit India's IMFL makers: SWA chief

Topics : Canada Khalistan issue Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon