UP woman executed in UAE on Feb 15 for death of child under her care: MEA

She travelled to Abu Dhabi on a tourist visa on December 19, 2022, and upon arrival, stayed with a couple who secured a caretaker visa for her and employed her to look after their infant son

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Shahzadi Khan, a 33-year-old caregiver from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, was executed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on February 15, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Delhi High Court on Monday.  She had been on death row for charges related to the death of a four-month-old child.  She travelled to Abu Dhabi on a tourist visa on December 19, 2022. Upon arrival, she stayed with a couple who secured a caretaker visa for her and employed her to look after their infant son. In February 2023, the couple handed her over to the Abu Dhabi police, accusing her of their child's homicide. On July 31, 2023, the court of first instance sentenced her to death, a verdict upheld by the appellate court on February 28, 2024. Before her execution, she was held at Al Wathba Central Jail.

