Monday, March 03, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Public surrenders 20 more firearms in 4 districts of violence-hit Manipur

Public surrenders 20 more firearms in 4 districts of violence-hit Manipur

The fresh surrenders took place in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts on Sunday

Weapons, arms, ammunitions

During the seven-day period, more than 300 firearms were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts | File photo of weapons | Image: X/@Spearcorps

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Twenty more firearms have been surrendered by the public in four districts of ethnic strife-torn Manipur, police said on Monday.

The fresh surrenders took place in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts on Sunday.

Three firearms, including two 9mm pistols, were surrendered at the SDPO office at Porompat in Imphal East district, while four firearms, three grenades and other items were surrendered before the BSF in Bishnupur district, a police officer said.

Firearms were also surrendered at Jiribam, Wangoi and Sekmai police stations, he said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held firearms within seven days.

 

Also Read

Weapons,Arms,Gun

42 firearms surrendered, 5 illegal bunkers destroyed in 5 Manipur districts

Manipur,Biren Singh

Kuki-Zo groups from Manipur stage protest in Delhi, demand separate UT

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah reviews Manipur situation, directs forces to ensure free movement

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Manipur Governor

Manipur guv extends deadline for surrender of looted, illegal arms

Weapons, arms, ammunitions

15 firearms surrendered before police in 3 Manipur districts: Officials

During the seven-day period, more than 300 firearms were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

Later, he extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal firearms till 4 pm on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time. More firearms were subsequently surrendered in various parts of the state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Friendless EU suddenly wants India's approval amid shifting global ties

Pabitra Margherita, Pabitra, Margherita

MoS Margherita represents India in swearing-in ceremony of Uruguay's Prez

Zelenskyy

Europe needs a 'coalition of the willing' for Ukraine: UK PM Keir Starmer

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

UK, France, and Ukraine agree to work on a ceasefire plan for Russia's war

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Topics : Manipur violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBusiness Standard ManthanLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyStock Market CrashGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon