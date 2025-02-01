Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil posts weekly losses as US ready to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Oil posts weekly losses as US ready to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Trump will include a process for Canada and Mexico to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, adding that new tariffs would become effective on March 1

oil

Brent crude futures for March, which expire on Friday, settled down 11 cents at $76.76 a barrel

Reuters HOUSTON
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices eased on Friday and closed the week lower as investors awaited 25 per cent tariffs by the United States on Canada and Mexico, expected on Saturday.

Brent crude futures for March, which expire on Friday, settled down 11 cents at $76.76 a barrel. The more actively traded second month futures were down 31 cents, at $75.58.

US West Texas Intermediate crude closed down 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $72.53.

For the week, the Brent and WTI benchmarks lost 2.1 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively, and marked the second straight week of losses.

Trump will include a process for Canada and Mexico to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, sources had told Reuters, adding that new tariffs would become effective on March 1.

 

Also Read

Exxon Mobil corp

Exxon reports mixed Q4 results with strong production, weak refining profit

Chevron

Chevron posts weak profit as refining biz suffers first loss in four years

crude oil, ship, vessel

Oil prices waver as markets await clarity on Trump's Canada, Mexico tariffs

oil production

Oil prices fall as US crude inventories rise, tariff fear continues

Donald trump, Trump

Trump revives 'Drill, baby, drill' slogan, fuels debate on US energy policy

But the White House said Saturday's deadline holds and that there was no update on exemptions for certain imports.

Crude futures continue to drift as traders await the outcome of Trump's tariff threats, said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

Canadian crude is used by many US Midwest refineries and a curtailed flow will likely support fuel prices, he added.

Canada and Mexico are the two largest crude oil exporters to the United States, but it is unclear if oil would be included among the tariffs. Trump said on Thursday he would soon decide whether to exclude oil imports from the tariffs.

Tariffs would likely result in large US refinery run cuts, said Energy Aspects analyst Livia Gallarati.

"Our base case has been that, if tariffs are announced, they will include a grace period for negotiations and that oil is likely eventually to be carved out from any tariffs," Gallarati added.

Canada will respond immediately and forcefully if the United States imposes tariffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, warning Canadians that they could be facing tough times.

The market is also awaiting the Opec+ meeting scheduled for Monday.

Opec+ is unlikely to alter plans to raise output gradually when it meets on Monday, delegates from the producer group told Reuters, despite Trump urging Opec and its de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, to lower prices.

Meanwhile, the US oil rig count, an indicator of future production, rose by seven to 479 this week.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

How to trade Silver ahead of Budget 2025? Check support, resistance levels

How to trade Silver ahead of Budget 2025? Check support, resistance levels

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Should you buy or sell Gold ahead of Budget 2025? Check rate, outlook

Gold

Gold rises Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 83,030

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices rise as investors remain worried over potential Trump tariffs

Gold, gold pieces, coin, metal

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 82,860, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,400 per kg

Topics : US oil prices Oil price Crude Oil Price Oil Prices Brent crude

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon