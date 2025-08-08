Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US calls India strategic partner, vows dialogue despite trade tensions

US calls India strategic partner, vows dialogue despite trade tensions

The US affirms full dialogue with India amid tariff disputes and Russian oil concerns, emphasising direct engagement to resolve differences, while reiterating New Delhi's status as a strategic partner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

The United States has called India a “strategic partner” and said it is engaging New Delhi in “full and frank dialogue”, even as relations between the two countries face strains over tariffs, trade imbalance, and Russian oil purchases.
 
While President Donald Trump has ruled out further trade talks until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved, the State Department struck a more measured note. Speaking to journalists in Washington on Thursday (local time), spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the administration was addressing disagreements directly.
 
Pigott outlined two major concerns: 
1. Trade imbalance
2. Purchase of Russian oil

Pigott said the US President has been “very clear” about concerns over India’s trade imbalance and its purchases of Russian oil.  “You have seen him take action directly on that. India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue. That will continue,” he said.
 
 
When asked if Washington feared worsening ties or the risk of India moving closer to China, Pigott reiterated the US commitment to resolving differences through direct and ongoing engagement with New Delhi.
 
“Addressing those concerns is important,” he said. “Ultimately, this is about a frank and full dialogue; that’s what it means to advance American interests.”
 
When questioned if China and other Brics nations were leading efforts to organise pushback against US trade measures, the State Department reaffirmed that dialogue with India “will continue”. 
 

Trump rules out trade talks with India

 
US President Donald Trump has ruled out any trade negotiations with India until the ongoing tariff dispute between the two countries is resolved. His response came after he was asked whether he expected further talks following the announcement of steep tariffs.
 
His comments came after he warned of new “secondary sanctions” on countries trading with Moscow, when asked why India was being singled out for its ties with Russia while others continued purchasing Russian energy.
 
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total levy to 50 per cent. The move followed his earlier warnings to New Delhi over oil purchases from Russia. The new tariffs will take effect on August 27. 
 

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs US India relations White House BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

