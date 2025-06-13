Friday, June 13, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / 'It will only get worse': Trump warns Iran after Israel strikes Tehran

'It will only get worse': Trump warns Iran after Israel strikes Tehran

Israel launched airstrike on Iran with fighter jets, hitting key military and nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with more than 100 drones targeting Israeli cities

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, urging its leaders to reach a deal to avoid further destruction, claiming that Iranian hardliners “are all dead now” and cautioning that more brutal attacks are planned. 
In his Truth Social post, Trump said he had given Iran multiple opportunities to strike a deal during his presidency, but the efforts failed. “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it’, but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” Trump said. 
 
Trump’s comment after Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran in the early hours of Friday, targeting what it described as key components of Tehran’s nuclear programme. Hours after 200 Israeli fighter jets bombed Iran, the latter retaliated with drones targeting multiple Israeli sites. The operation by both sides comes amid growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.     
 

Trump warns of deadly force

Trump claimed that Iran had underestimated the military might of the United States and its ally Israel. “I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come — And they know how to use it,” Trump said in his X post. 

The US President alleged that Iranian hardliners who had spoken “bravely” were unaware of what was to come. “They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!” he said, adding that the situation had already resulted in “great death and destruction.”
Calling for an end to further violence, Trump urged Iran to act swiftly. “There is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!" Trump said.
 

Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran

According to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the attack was conducted under the codename ‘Operation Rising Lion’, with the objective of eliminating imminent threats posed by Iran.       
  Loud blasts were heard across Tehran as Israeli strikes commenced. Reports from the region indicate substantial casualties among Iran’s military leadership. Those reportedly killed include General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; General Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guards; and the head of Iran’s Emergency Command.
Israel deployed more than 200 fighter jets and targeted several strategic facilities, including a nuclear site.
 

Khamenei vows severe retaliation

In retaliation, Iran launched over 100 drones aimed at various locations inside Israel. According to military sources cited by CNN, Israeli defence systems were quickly activated to neutralise the aerial threats.       
    Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a strongly worded response following the strikes. “Israel opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centres,” he said, according to state media. He warned that Israel would face “a severe punishment” for its actions.

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports United States israel Tehran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

