US sanctions 15 Indian cos for supporting Russia's military-industrial base

As per the list released by the Department of Treasury, the India-based companies are Abhar Technologies and Services Private Limited; Denvas Services Private Limited among others

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington
Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

The US has imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base.

As per the list released by the Department of Treasury, the India-based companies are Abhar Technologies and Services Private Limited; Denvas Services Private Limited; Emsystech; Galaxy Bearings Ltd; Orbit Fintrade LLP; Innovio Ventures; KDG Engineering Private Limited; and Khushbu Honing Private Limited.

The Indian companies also include Lokesh Machines Limited; Pointer Electronics; RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited; Sharpline Automation Private Limited; Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited; Shreegee Impex Private Limited; and Shreya Life Sciences Private Limited.

Companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye have also been slapped with sanctions for supplying Russia with advanced technology and equipment that it desperately needs to support its war machine, the Department of Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

 

In addition to disrupting global evasion networks, this action also targets domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs and other material for Russia's military-industrial base, the statement said.

The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said.

As evidenced by today's action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia's ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls, Adeyemo said.

The State Department has also targeted sanctions evasion and circumvention in multiple third countries, including several China-based companies exporting dual-use goods that fill critical gaps in Russia's military-industrial base and entities and individuals in Belarus related to the Lukashenka regime's support for Russia's defence industry, the statement said.

The US also targeted several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials and defence companies and those supporting Russia's future energy production and exports.

On Wednesday, the US had imposed sanctions on nearly 400 entities and individuals for enabling Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

"The Department of State is targeting sanctions circumvention by parties in multiple third countries, several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials and defence companies, and those that support the development of Russia's future energy production and exports," Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said in a statement on Wednesday.

The US, he said, is imposing sanctions on several Chinese companies exporting dual-use goods that fill critical gaps in Russia's military-industrial base as well as entities and individuals connected to the Lukashenka regime's support for Russia's defence industry.

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

