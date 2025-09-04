Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin slams Trump for using colonial-style tactics on India, China leaders

Putin slams Trump for using colonial-style tactics on India, China leaders

You have to understand that if one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over, so that influences his behaviour, he said

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Powerful economies like India and China, with heavy populations, have their domestic political mechanism and laws, Putin, who is here to attend China's victory parade, told the media here on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reprimanded his US counterpart Donald Trump for attempting to exert colonial-era pressure tactics on leaders of powerful economies like India and China, saying that is not the way to deal with the partners.

Powerful economies like India and China, with heavy populations, have their domestic political mechanism and laws, Putin, who is here to attend China's victory parade, told the media here on Wednesday.

When somebody tells you, they are going to punish you, you have to think about the leadership of those countries, those big courtiers, which have difficult periods of their history too, will react," the Russian president said.

 

These countries had to deal with colonialists, with attacks on their sovereignty for long periods of time, he added.

You have to understand that if one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over, so that influences his behaviour, he said.

Also Read

putin, xi, kim, russia, north korea, china

Xi, Putin discuss 'immortality' at China's biggest military parade

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin seeks end to 'unipolar world', calls for equal multipolar order

US President Donald Trump

Will soon know whether Putin, Zelenskyy will hold talks, says Trump

Germany, India

Germany 'strongly' supports India-EU FTA by autumn: FM Johann Wadephul

Russia-India-China, PM Modi, Putin, Xi Jinping

SCO summit shows India's pivot: multi-alignment over single-nation betspremium

The colonial era is over. They have to realise they cannot use this term when speaking with their partners, Putin said, questioning Trump's lack of understanding of those countries and leaders.

Trump singled out India and clamped 50 per cent tariffs for buying Russian oil.

He initially imposed 145 per cent tariffs on China and later climbed down and struck an interim deal with Beijing, reducing tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 per cent to 30 per cent, and Chinese tariffs on US goods fell from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China military parade

From drones to lasers: How science and tech powered China's military parade

Jaishankar, PM Wong

Jaishankar calls on Singapore PM, holds talks on strengthening ties

US President Donald Trump

Trump assures Poland of continued US military presence in European nation

United Nations Security Council

Iran boosted near-weapons grade uranium stockpile before Israeli strike: UN

Johann Wadephul, jaishankar, eam, mea, german foreign minister,

'India, Germany already in Trade Premier League,' says German FM Wadephul

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon