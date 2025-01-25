Business Standard

Prez Murmu approves 2 Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras on R-Day eve

President Murmu has also approved 58 Mention-in-Despatches for the armed forces personnel, including four posthumous. | File Photo: PTI

Naik Dilwar Khan, who was killed in action in an anti-terror operation in Lolab Valley of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir in July last year has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Major Manjit, who displayed "outstanding" leadership in a separate operation against two "foreign" terrorists in Sopore in the Union Territory in April last, was also awarded the Kirti Chakra. 

On the eve of the Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved gallantry awards to 93 armed forces personnel that included 14 Shaurya Chakras, the third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

 

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Manjit of 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR); Naik Dilwar Khan, 28 Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous); Major Ashish Dahiya, 50 RR; Major Kunal, 1 RR; Major Satender Dhankar, 4 RR; Captain Deepak Singh, 48 RR (Posthumous); and Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon, 4 Assam Rifles.

Subedar Vikas Tomar, 1 Para; Subedar Mohan Ram, 20 JAT Regiment; Havildar Rohit Kumar Dogra (Posthumous), Havildar Prakash Tamang, 32 RR; Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans; Corporal Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabai Essa; Vijayan Kutty G (Posthumous); Vikrant Kumar, Deputy Commandant of CRPF; and Jeffrey Hmingchullo, Inspector, CRPF were also conferred Shaurya Chakras.

The awards approved by the President include one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 66 Sena Medals (Gallantry), eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President also approved 305 defence decorations to the armed forces and other personnel.

These include 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 43 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 15 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), four Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 132 Vishisht Seva Medals.

Kirti Chakra awardee Naik Khan was from the artillery (28 Rashtriya Rifles). Major Manjit is from the Punjab regiment (22 Rashtriya Rifles).

Naik Khan was part of an ambush in the dense jungles of Lolab Valley on July 23 last year.

In the anti-terror operation, Khan engaged one terrorist in hand-to-hand combat while another continued to fire indiscriminately from a distance.

"During this gallant action, Naik Dilwar Khan was grievously injured. Undeterred by his injuries, he did not let go of the terrorist and killed him by firing at point blank range before succumbing to his wounds," the award citation read.

Major Manjit, during an operation on April 26 last year, evacuated a trapped civilian and two children from a cowshed in a village in Sopore.

Post evacuation of the civilians, Major Manjit started crawling towards the terrorist, his citation said.

"On noticing the movement of the terrorist who was trying to lob a grenade at the scout, the officer engaged him in a fierce firefight and eliminated him," it said.

Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for displaying courage in an operation against a group of miscreants near a sensitive area in Manipur in July last.

President Murmu has also approved 58 Mention-in-Despatches for the armed forces personnel, including four posthumous.

The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Sahayata, Operation Hifazat, Operation Meghdoot and Operation Mulkhyama.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

