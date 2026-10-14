We seek Indo-Pacific where nations make their own choices: Rajnath

India seeks an Indo-Pacific region where all countries make their own choices, protect their interests and pursue peace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in New Delhi on Wednesday.At a seminar on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Singh said, “India’s approach and (the) Asean’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific can complement each other. We should strengthen cooperation, not create competition between regional forums.”