We seek Indo-Pacific where nations make their own choices: Rajnath
Rajnath Singh calls for stronger India-Asean cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, stressing regional peace, strategic autonomy and cooperation between regional forums
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India seeks an Indo-Pacific region where all countries make their own choices, protect their interests and pursue peace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in New Delhi on Wednesday.At a seminar on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Singh said, “India’s approach and (the) Asean’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific can complement each other. We should strengthen cooperation, not create competition between regional forums.”
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Topics : Rajnath Singh ASEAN Indo-Pacific
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:07 PM IST