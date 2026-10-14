Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / We seek Indo-Pacific where nations make their own choices: Rajnath

We seek Indo-Pacific where nations make their own choices: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh calls for stronger India-Asean cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, stressing regional peace, strategic autonomy and cooperation between regional forums

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo:PTI)

Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India seeks an Indo-Pacific region where all countries make their own choices, protect their interests and pursue peace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in New Delhi on Wednesday.At a seminar on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Singh said, “India’s approach and (the) Asean’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific can complement each other. We should strengthen cooperation, not create competition between regional forums.”
 

More From This Section

Marco Rubio

Rubio to visit Jamnagar, Mumbai as US trade deal near 'landing point'

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

India working to develop relations with China 'once again', says Goyal

S Jaishankar, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

LAC must be stable for normalisation of ties with China: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-US trade deal talks nearing 'landing point', says Jaishankar

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India working to rebuild its relations with China, says Piyush Goyal

Topics : Rajnath Singh ASEAN Indo-Pacific

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBigg Boss 20Stocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:07 PM IST