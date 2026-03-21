West Asia crisis must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy: Rajnath

The ongoing war in West Asia is a matter of concern not only for India, but for the entire world and it must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

India has clearly stated its position, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that war will not bring a solution, he said while speaking at an event in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.

"The constant attacks in West Asia are a matter of concern not only for India but for the entire world," he said, adding: "If a solution is to be found, it will come through dialogue and diplomacy." "When the world is facing conflict, no country can remain unaffected. India may also be affected, but to date, our prime minister, through his ability and wisdom has kept India from falling into a difficult situation," Singh said in Hindi.

The defence minister's remarks came against the backdrop of increasing global concerns over fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.

An Israeli attack on Iran's strategic South Pars gas fields on Wednesday resulted in an intense Iranian retaliation on key energy infrastructure in a number of Gulf nations including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan.

Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement.

In his virtual address at a separate event at Ghorakhal, Singh said modern-day warfare transcends borders and underlined the need for a robust military supported by "prepared citizens" capable of standing shoulder-to-shoulder to protect the nation under any circumstances.

"Present-day warfare transcends borders, with national security encompassing economic, digital, energy, and even food security," he said.

While the government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is leaving no stone unturned to equip the defence forces with niche weapons and technologies, the citizens, especially the youth, need to develop mental toughness and intellectual clarity through discipline and determination to help the nation tackle every situation, he said.

Singh was speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sainik School, Ghorakhal in Uttarakhand.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to ensure that a larger number of youth imbibe the values essential for nation-building, Singh mentioned the decision to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in the public-private partnership model.

Another initiative includes increasing the number of vacancies within the National Cadet Corps (NCC), he said.

"Earlier, the NCC had an intake capacity of 17 lakh cadets; this has now been expanded to 20 lakh," he said.