EAM Jaishankar meets Mauritius delegation on PBD sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he jointly met the PBD delegation from Mauritius and appreciated their sentiments in celebration of their roots

Jaishankar inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar. | Image released by @MEAIndia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he met Minister Mahendra Gondeea and Deputy Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen of Mauritius in Bhubaneshwar on the sidelines on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Jaishankar said he jointly met the PBD delegation from Mauritius and appreciated their sentiments in celebration of their roots.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet Minister Mahendra Gondeea and Deputy Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen of Mauritius today in Bhubaneswar on the sidelines of the PBD 2025. Also jointly met the 18th PBD delegation from Mauritius. Appreciate their warm sentiments and active participation in the celebration of our shared connect and roots."

 

Jaishankar also met Minister of Digital Malaysia, Gobind Singh Deo.

"Good to meet Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo of Malaysia today. Discussed the growing India-Malaysia digital cooperation. Also jointly interacted with a diaspora delegation from Malaysia participating in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025. Glad to witness their strong interest in India's progress."

Jaishankar also met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the Pravasi Bhartiya Business Leaders meeting on PBD sidelines.

"Pleased to join CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the Pravasi Bhartiya Business Leaders meeting, on the sidelines of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025. Underlined PM Narendra Modi Government's steadfast commitment to Mission Purvodaya, and the role of Odisha to its success. Highlighted Odisha's potential in 3Ts- Trade Technology Tourism - that makes it an excellent investment destination."

Jaishankar inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar today along with Majhi.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to inaugurate the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar today along with CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Cabinet colleague Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Ministers Kirti Vardhan Singh, Pabitra Margherita & Raksha Khadse and Newsweek CEO Dev Pragad. The customary conclave of our younger generation as part of the PBD celebrations is a testimony to their vital role and significant contribution in the building of a Viksit Bharat and 's global image.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

