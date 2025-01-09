Business Standard

India to continue working together with Oman in tourism sector, says min

Jan 09 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Oman's Minister of Heritage and Tourism, Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, expressed on Wednesday that India and Oman continue to work together in the tourism sector, facilitating easier movement and exchanges between the two nations. He also emphasised eagerness to see the ties growing between Oman and India in the tourism sector.

Speaking with ANI, Mahrouqi noted that Indians are number two in terms of tourism influx to Oman. He added that Oman is particularly well-known in the Indian market as a popular wedding destination.

On the India-Oman relationship, he said, "Well, relations between India and Oman are very good. Oman is a good destination. Indians are number two in terms of tourism influx to Oman. As a wedding destination, Oman is well known in the Indian market and therefore we are keen to see the relationship between Oman and India when it comes to tourism growing and benefits all of us."

 

He further said that Oman has a presence in India and every year they choose five Indian cities where they promote Oman.

When asked whether Oman has a tourism plan for India and do they have any cooperation plan with India in terms of heritage and tourism, Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi said, "We do have a plan. We do have activities. We do have a presence in India. Every year there are five main Indian cities that are being targeted in terms of promoting Oman and therefore the issue of how best we can valorize geographical proximity, and connectivity is irrelevant in this regard simply because many elements are there, they are just need to be capitalized and that what we are doing correctly."

He said that India and Oman continue to work together, making it easy for an influx between the two nations. On being asked about how two nations can support each other in the tourism sector, the minister said, "Well, we have to continue working together, making it easy for influx between the two sides and that is what happening really and therefore I don't say any major stumbling block that preventing people not achieving that."

India and Oman are linked by geography, history, and culture and enjoy warm and cordialrelations. The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1955 and the relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in 2008, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Oman is a crucial pillar of India's West Asia Policy and its oldest regional strategic partner. The political engagement between the two countries has increasingly taken on a more strategic shape, according to MEA. The bilateral ties between India and Oman were transformed into a strategic partnership in 2008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

