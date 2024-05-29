What is the 1999 Lahore Declaration that Nawaz Sharif says Pak violated?

In a startling admission, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has acknowledged that Pakistan violated a peace agreement signed with India in 1999.

Addressing the PML-N general council on Tuesday, Sharif recalled the signing of the Lahore Declaration and conceded Islamabad's breach in Kargil. "On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that, [then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari] Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement…it was our fault," Sharif stated.

The Lahore Declaration, which was signed on February 21, 1999, marked a significant milestone in Indo-Pakistani relations. Stemming from a historic summit, it aimed at thawing the frosty relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Lahore Declaration: A vision for peace

The Lahore Declaration served as a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing longstanding issues between India and Pakistan. It prioritised peace and stability as its core objectives.

The text of the Lahore Declaration encapsulated these aspirations: "The Prime Ministers of the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, sharing a vision of peace and stability between their countries, and of progress and prosperity for their peoples, convinced that durable peace and development of harmonious relations and friendly cooperation will serve the vital interests of the peoples of the two countries."

Key points of the Lahore Declaration

The Lahore Declaration highlighted several key points:

Resolution of the Kashmir issue: Both nations committed to intensifying efforts to resolve all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorism: Leaders from both sides reaffirmed condemnation of terrorism and expressed determination to combat it.

Nuclear disarmament: India and Pakistan pledged immediate steps to reduce the risk of nuclear weapons misuse and emphasised confidence-building measures.

Dialogue and SAARC goals: Intensification of dialogue for a positive outcome and reaffirmation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) goals were also among key priorities.

Human rights protection: Both countries pledged to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Lahore Declaration breach: Kargil war

However, hopes vested in the Lahore Declaration were dashed with the outbreak of the Kargil War in 1999. Pakistani forces, under the leadership of General Pervez Musharraf, infiltrated the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the Declaration's call for peaceful dispute resolution and avoidance of conflict.

Sharif's admission stands as a rare acknowledgement of responsibility from a Pakistani leader concerning the Kargil misadventure.

The fallout

The Kargil conflict resulted in significant military casualties and heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, derailing the peace process and exacerbating existing mistrust.

In essence, the Lahore Declaration of 1999 represents a pivotal moment when India and Pakistan nearly forged a new path towards peace. Despite its violation leading to conflict and mistrust, its objectives remain pertinent. In 2017, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, advocated for its revival.