India-US CEO Forum working group launches knowledge-sharing platform

The dialogue also saw the launch of Prakshepan, an innovation Hackathon, and Cybersecurity & AI Capacity Building and Skilling Workshops for MSMEs and startups

India USA flags

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

A working group of the India-US CEO Forum on Tuesday launched a bilateral knowledge-sharing platform.
The group is focused on entrepreneurship, inclusive growth, and promoting small businesses.
The platform was launched in partnership with United Services Institute (USI) and CyberPeace Foundation, during the dialogue on inclusive growth, unlocking trade, empowering Startups and MSMEs in the Digital Age at USI.
The dialogue also saw the launch of Prakshepan, an innovation Hackathon, and Cybersecurity & AI Capacity Building and Skilling Workshops for MSMEs and startups.
The workshops will focus on protecting MSMEs and startups from online threats, and provide these businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary to build resilient security structures.
 
Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Public Policy Officer, Global Senior Vice President, InMobi, and Sherpa, Working Group 7, said, "The dialogue and the knowledge-sharing platform will enhance the bilateral relationship and unlock trade between India and the US, promoting inclusive growth by empowering startups and integrating MSMEs in the global supply chain and fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive economy".
She added that the 'Prakshepan' hackathon will identify, mentor, and accelerate startups that contribute to enhancing the relationship between India and the US.
Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (New Emerging and Strategic Technologies Division), Ministry of External Affairs, said, "I believe initiatives and dialogues like this will help foster a better relationship between the two nations, especially in trade and innovation, new and emerging future technologies and startups have a key role to play," he said.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

