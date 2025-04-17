Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Working closely with Belgium on Mehul Choksi's extradition, says MEA

Working closely with Belgium on Mehul Choksi's extradition, says MEA

We are working closely with the Belgium side on his extradition so that he can face trial in the country, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Mehul Choksi

Choksi is wanted by Indian probe agencies in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case. | Image Credit: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday said it is working closely with Belgium for extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

Choksi was arrested in Belgium's Antwerp on Saturday based on a formal request from the Indian government.

"Based on our extradition request, he was arrested. We are working closely with the Belgium side on his extradition so that he can face trial in the country," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Choksi is wanted by Indian probe agencies in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

