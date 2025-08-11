Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yemen's leader praises deep-rooted friendship, cooperative ties with India

Yemen's leader praises deep-rooted friendship, cooperative ties with India

Al-Alimi also highlighted the commercial and economic partnership and said that despite challenging circumstances

Yemen president

Al-Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, met with the Indian Ambassador Suhel Khan. Image: X@IndiaInYemen

Press Trust of India Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Yemen's top leader Rashad Al-Alimi has praised the "cooperative" bilateral relations and "deep-rooted friendship" his country shares with India, in a meeting with the Indian envoy.

Al-Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, met with the Indian Ambassador Suhel Khan on Sunday in Riyadh.

"Amb. Dr Suhel Khan called on Chairman, Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen H.E. Dr Rashad Al-Alimi @PresidentRashad today in Riyadh, along with DCM Shri Abu Mathen & First Secretary Shri Rishi Tripathi. They discussed India-Yemen relations & other issues of mutual interests," the Indian mission said in an X post.

Al-Alimi "praised the bilateral cooperative relations and deep-rooted friendship," according to an official statement by his office.

 

He expressed his appreciation for India's "historical stance in support of the Yemeni people and its legitimate government, including humanitarian interventions such as shipments of wheat, medical supplies, medicines, and COVID-19 vaccines," the statement said.

Al-Alimi also highlighted the commercial and economic partnership and said that despite challenging circumstances, bilateral trade volume reached approximately $1 billion over the past year.

He also emphasised India's "vital role in enhancing maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab and called for greater facilitation of Indian wheat imports," Yemen's foreign affairs ministry said in an X post.

Ambassador Khan affirmed India's support for Yemen's unity and stability, and efforts to transfer consular services to Aden, as well as studying several support programmes for the Yemeni government and people, it added.

Topics : Yemen Yemeni bilateral ties

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

