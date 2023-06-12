close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Digital lenders' disbursement grows 2.5 times to Rs 92,848 crore in FY23

Growth in disbursement value improved though the pace slowed in the second half of FY23, says industry group

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
rupee, loan, indian rupee

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech lenders' disbursements grew two and half times year-on year (YoY) to Rs 92,848 crore in the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23), reflecting strong demand amid economic growth.
Disbursements were Rs 35,940 crore in FY22 and Rs 13,461 crore in FY21. Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) said in a statement that given the low base and huge demand, the digital lending industry remains in an expansive phase. Growth in disbursement value improved though the pace slowed in the second half of FY23.

FACE said member companies reported a disbursement volume, or the number of loans, of 72.6 million in FY23. The number was 31 million in FY22, when the impact of Covid-19 was still present. The volumes reflect the potential of digital lending to provide unsecured loans for inclusive economic growth, said FACE, which represents digital lenders.
After expanding strongly in the first half of FY23, disbursement volume de-grew in the third quarter and then moved to positive territory in the last quarter. The drop is a function of variable factors, including companies moving to different market segments, increasing ticket size and focusing on regulatory changes, said FACE.

Quarterly volumes showed a 24 per cent rise in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY23. They grew 38 per cent in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. Volumes decreased by 10 per cent in Q3 FY23 over Q2 but again moved in positive territory in the fourth quarter with 4.0 per cent over Q3 FY23.
Loan disbursements (by value) increased from Rs 13,291 crore in Q4 FY22 to Rs 16,468 crore in Q1, Rs 20,262 crore in Q2, Rs 21,459 crore and 27,659 crore in Q4Fy23.

Also Read

Loan disbursals by digital lenders double in Q3 amid new RBI norms: Report

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach

Fibe crosses Rs 10,000 cr in loan disbursals, aims to double AUM every year

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

Run-up to monetary policy review: Expected pause, surprise on stance?

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

India's economic growth prospects have brightened, says Fitch Ratings

Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Finance ministry's May economic report may be FY23 Eco Survey update


There is significant variation in ticket sizes across companies serving different customer needs and market segments. Ticket sizes have hovered overall been in the range of Rs 10,000-12,000. There is a great deal of variation across companies in terms of ticket size, said FACE.
Topics : digital lending finance sector Retail loan growth Loan disbursals

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Digital lenders' disbursement grows 2.5 times to Rs 930 bn in FY23

rupee, loan, indian rupee
2 min read

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

Life insurance
2 min read

Bigger the better: Average flat sizes in Delhi NCR rise 50%

Real estate
4 min read

Most Popular

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, to pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Moodys
1 min read

Productivity growth critical for recovery of emerging economies: Patra

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI
2 min read

Bank held liable for fraud by its manager

RBI and Indian Banks
3 min read

Bigger the better: Average flat sizes in Delhi NCR rise 50%

Real estate
4 min read

FY24 to be golden year for Punjab National Bank due to steady focus: MD

Punjab National Bank Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon