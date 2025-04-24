Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How to best secure senior citizens' savings against market volatility

How to best secure senior citizens' savings against market volatility

If you want the elders in your family to avoid the ongoing chaos in the equity markets because of the global trade scenario, senior citizens fixed deposit is a safe way for them to park their savings

old age, oldies

Representational Image

BS Reporter Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent upheaval in global markets has been nothing short of traumatic for small retail investors. With equities swinging between troughs and highs, no one really know what is going on, how long it will go on for, or where it will settle. In such unsettling times, it's best not to bother the senior citizens in your family with investments in the markets, with their daily fluctuations. In fact, senior citizens' fixed deposits are a good fill it-forget it option for them. But the key is to do this quickly, since the Reserve Bank of India has already indicated it will cut interest rates further, which could drive down returns on FDs, too.
 
 

Topics : senior citizens Senior Citizens and Debt funds Retail investors Global Markets

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

