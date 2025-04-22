Outward remittances under RBI's LRS decline 8.2% in April-February

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in the April–January period of financial year 2024–25 (FY25) continue to be lower than last year. The remittances dropped 8.21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $27.02 billion from $29.43 billion in the year-ago period.
The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. In the initial phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.
In the April–February period of FY25, the largest segment — international travel — slipped around 1 per cent to $15.84 billion from $16 billion in the year-ago period. This moderation was coupled with a nearly 22 per cent Y-o-Y drop in funds used for the maintenance of close relatives, to $3,300.5 million. Remittances for overseas education declined by 16 per cent to $2,758.9 million from last year.
Overseas remittances for the purchase of immovable property rose by 28.32 per cent Y-o-Y to $277.7 million.
“Moderation in the period has of course happened primarily because of a reduction in spending on the travel segment. Perhaps this seems to be a seasonal pattern because there aren’t many holidays. Apart from that, there also seems to be a reduction in students going abroad. Although it is a bit early to be sure, there may be uncertainty around policies of the Trump administration in terms of immigration, etc,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist, HDFC Bank.
Also Read
Meanwhile, overseas remittances in February 2025 slipped 2.44 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.96 billion from $2.01 billion in the previous year.
In February, remittances under the international travel segment rose 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.09 billion compared to $1.05 billion in the same month last year. However, remittances under the scheme for overseas education dropped 26.19 per cent Y-o-Y to $182.17 million, and funds for the maintenance of close relatives also reduced 11.78 per cent Y-o-Y to $235 million.
“It is difficult to assess what will be the impact of the Trump administration's policies right now because there is uncertainty about his policies at this stage. In the near term, I think uncertainty could weigh on investment in equity and debt, considering the way things are moving in the US Congress. But, with the kind of trade agreements we have with the US, there seems to be an indication that the flows are tight, which I think will be both from the perspective of capital flows as well as trade,” Gupta added.