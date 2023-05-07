In search of binding ties: Lack of SRO will continue to haunt shadow banks

Data from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22 (T&P FY22) shows that at the systemic level, NBFCs accounted for 20.3 per cent of outstanding credit and 1.3 per cent of GDP.

The Finance Industry Development Council set up in 2004 was meant to be an SRO, but it cannot lay claim to represent the entire industry. “It’s not that efforts have not been made in the past to set up an SRO, but they have never got off the ground”, offers Bhandari.