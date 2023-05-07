close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

In search of binding ties: Lack of SRO will continue to haunt shadow banks

Legacy shadow banks continue to do business without a self-regulatory body. This is far from ideal

Raghu Mohan
self-regulatory body (SRO), NBFC, Banking
Premium

7 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us
“The nature of our business models is diverse in terms of size, focus and customer segmentation and it’s very hard for us to be on a common platform”, says Vimal Bhandari, executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Arka Fincap, a five-year-old non-banking financial company (NBFC). And this has become a hurdle for legacy NBFCs to set up a self-regulatory organisation (SRO). 
 
The Finance Industry Development Council set up in 2004 was meant to be an SRO, but it cannot lay claim to represent the entire industry. “It’s not that efforts have not been made in the past to set up an SRO, but they have never got off the ground”, offers Bhandari.
 
Data from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22 (T&P FY22) shows that at the systemic level, NBFCs accounted for 20.3 per cent of outstanding credit and 1.3 per cent of GDP.
Or

Also Read

What is a regulatory sandbox?

Industry body IAMAI bids to form a self-regulatory body for online gaming

Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group

Fintech companies in talks to decide on rules for self-regulation

Centre proposes self-regulatory body for online gaming companies

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

After a decade in wilderness, Indian banks healthy, but still not cautious

Succession planning at pvt banks is a major issue: RBI on board governance

Home loan borrowers turn to refinancing amid rise in interest rates

RBI paper sees enough signs of firming up disinflationary trends

Topics : NBFCs Indian banking system banking regulation

First Published: May 07 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

In search of binding ties: Lack of SRO will continue to haunt shadow banks

self-regulatory body (SRO), NBFC, Banking
7 min read
Premium

Microfinance and the success of Mudra

Microfinance
4 min read

FM Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Monday

Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman
3 min read

More SVB-like crises to come, says Aswath Damodaran on US banking sector

Silicon Valley Bank
2 min read

RBI sounds note of caution on OPS, says it may add to liabilities in future

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

FM Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Monday

Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman
3 min read

More SVB-like crises to come, says Aswath Damodaran on US banking sector

Silicon Valley Bank
2 min read
Premium

Microfinance and the success of Mudra

Microfinance
4 min read
Premium

In search of binding ties: Lack of SRO will continue to haunt shadow banks

self-regulatory body (SRO), NBFC, Banking
7 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon