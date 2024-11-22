Business Standard
Home / Finance / Insurance / Central Bank of India gets RBI nod for insurance JV with Generali group

Central Bank of India gets RBI nod for insurance JV with Generali group

In a filing to stock exchanges, the state-owned bank said the RBI accorded the approval vide a letter dated November 21, 2024

Central Bank of India

FGILICL provides savings insurance, investment plans (ULIP), term insurance plans, health insurance plans, child plans, retirement plans, rural insurance plans and group insurance plans.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central Bank of India on Friday said it has got approval from the Reserve Bank to enter the insurance business through a joint venture with Generali group under FGIICL and FGILICL.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the state-owned bank said the RBI accorded the approval vide a letter dated November 21, 2024.

"...we would like to inform that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated 21st November 2024 has approved the bank's entry in the insurance business through a joint venture with Generali group under FGIICL and FGILICL, subject to continuous compliance of conditions stipulated by it and approval of IRDAI, the sectoral regulator," the filing said.

 

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had cleared the Central Bank of India's proposed acquisition of stakes in Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGIICL) and Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL).

FGIICL provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, social, and rural insurance, among others.

FGILICL provides savings insurance, investment plans (ULIP), term insurance plans, health insurance plans, child plans, retirement plans, rural insurance plans and group insurance plans.

Earlier in August, the Central Bank of India announced it has emerged as the successful bidder for the stake acquisition of debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) in life and general insurance venture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

CCI clears Central Bank of India's stake acquisition in Future Generali

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India's bid for Future's insurance JV stakes gets CoC nod

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India top bidder for Future's stake in insurance ventures

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rupee near all-time low, RBI intervention expected to limit losses

savings account

11 public banks charge Rs 2,331 cr for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Topics : Central Bank of India RBI Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon